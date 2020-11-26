Justin Timberlake Gifts $35K Wheelchair-Accessible Van To Teen With Cerebral Palsy

On U.S. Thanksgiving, 17-year-old Jake Stitt and his family have much to be thankful for — and their thanks are going out to Justin Timberlake.

As MSN reported, the Tennessee teen suffers from cerebral palsy; his father, Tim, had been trying to raise enough money to buy a wheelchair adaptable vehicle to help Jake get around.

Father and son were both thrilled when a van was delivered to their door, a gift from Timberlake after he caught a news report about Tim’s fundraising efforts.

“It’s my pleasure,” Timberlake told Tim and Jake via Zoom. “Like I said, I heard there was a goal to try to get this van before Thanksgiving. I heard your story and saw a little news clip about it.”

He added: “I was so moved that I want you guys to have this van. I’m going to cover all the costs. I want you guys to have a great holiday. You inspire me, Jake.”

The family raised $35k to cover the cost of the van but they'll get to keep that money. Why?? Because @jtimberlake heard Jake's story and wanted to help. He got the family the van, and even hopped on Zoom to chat with the 17 year old. The reaction says it all folks

Even better, their fundraising efforts had already raised the $35,000 they would have paid for the van — so now they get to keep that money, which will be used to help pay for Jake’s care.