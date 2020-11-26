Justin Timberlake Gifts $35K Wheelchair-Accessible Van To Teen With Cerebral Palsy

By Brent Furdyk.

Justin Timberlake. Photo: CPImages
Justin Timberlake. Photo: CPImages

On U.S. Thanksgiving, 17-year-old Jake Stitt and his family have much to be thankful for — and their thanks are going out to Justin Timberlake.

As MSN reported, the Tennessee teen suffers from cerebral palsy; his father, Tim, had been trying to raise enough money to buy a wheelchair adaptable vehicle to help Jake get around.

Father and son were both thrilled when a van was delivered to their door, a gift from Timberlake after he caught a news report about Tim’s fundraising efforts.

RELATED: Justin Timberlake Crashes Zoom Call Ahead Of U.S. Presidential Election

“It’s my pleasure,” Timberlake told Tim and Jake via Zoom. “Like I said, I heard there was a goal to try to get this van before Thanksgiving. I heard your story and saw a little news clip about it.”

He added: “I was so moved that I want you guys to have this van. I’m going to cover all the costs. I want you guys to have a great holiday. You inspire me, Jake.”

Even better, their fundraising efforts had already raised the $35,000 they would have paid for the van — so now they get to keep that money, which will be used to help pay for Jake’s care.

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP