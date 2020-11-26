‘Spencer’ Producer Clarifies Rumours About Prince William Casting

When it comes to royal television, all anyone can talk about it “The Crown”, but it won’t be that way for long.

The much anticipated film “Spencer” will look at a “critical weekend” in Princess Diana’s life in the early ’90s as she decided her marriage to Prince Charles was not working. But the casting of a young Prince William is already raising eyebrows.

The film, which is set to shoot in Germany next year, posted a casting call for an 11-year-old Prince William which said British actors shouldn’t apply “due to new Brexit rules from January 1st 2021,” which is when the United Kingdom is set to leave the European Union.

The story was spread around by British publications, who called out the film over not casting a British actor but Webster clarified the reports to Deadline saying they have been auditioning British boys.

“We’re meeting British boys all the time for this role,” producer Paul Webster said. “If they happen to have an Irish passport all well and good. But it’s not a hindrance to have a British passport. We’re not saying we need a foreigner to play Prince William.”

“Many of our cast will be British,” he continued. “Some of our cast will be European to meet certain funding requirements. But this is an official co-production with Europe so we don’t anticipate any issue with our British cast working in Germany. There is no connection to Brexit.”

Kristen Stewart has already been cast as Princess Diana in one of her final Christmas gatherings with the royal family on the Sandringham estate.

Stewart spoke about the role on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” saying playing the late princess makes her “stand at attention in the best way.”

No other casting news has been announced as of this point.