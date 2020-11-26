NBC Unveils First Look At Matthew Morrison In New ‘Grinch’ Musical

For this year’s annual live musical, NBC will be presenting a new musical based on the Dr. Seuss classic “How the Grinch Stole Christmas”, with Matthew Morrison (“Glee”) as the titular green grouch who ruins the holidays for the townsfolk of Whoville.

On Thursday, the network shared a brief teaser of the upcoming “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch Musical!”, featuring Morrison in full Grinch regalia.

“I hate Christmas,” he declares at the end of the clip, which debuted during NBC’s coverage of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade.

On Wednesday, December 9, we're taking you on a trip to Whoville. Don't miss the #GrinchMusical starring @Matt_Morrison at 8/7c — only on NBC. pic.twitter.com/jjuXtRe2wZ — NBC Entertainment (@nbc) November 26, 2020

NBC announced earlier this month that Morrison would portray the Grinch in the musical, which will be broadcast live from London’s Troubadour Theatre.

In addition to Morrison, the musical will also feature Denis O’Hare (“American Horror Story”), Booboo Stewart (“Descendants”) and Amelia Minto (“The Lost Girls”).

Judging from a sampling of Twitter’s response to Morrison’s Grinch, viewers were not impressed.

just when we thought 2020 couldnt get worse… matthew morrison as the grinch: pic.twitter.com/2nJBCM1HB9 — out of context will schuester (@oocmrschue) November 26, 2020

I’m pretty sure Matthew Morrison as the Grinch is a war crime pic.twitter.com/RhwR5YLb2U — shadowfax 🐴 (@whyangelinawhy) November 26, 2020

we deserve Matthew Morrison grinch why would we deserve anything better than rock bottom pic.twitter.com/8I4mKUlAUt — mike leigh made it (@cowboy_ersatz) November 26, 2020

is this matthew morrison as the grinch pic.twitter.com/EpaIhF7mNu — Meredith Vaughn (@merkatvau) November 26, 2020

“Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch Musical” airs Wednesday, Dec. 9.