NBC Unveils First Look At Matthew Morrison In New ‘Grinch’ Musical

For this year’s annual live musical, NBC will be presenting a new musical based on the Dr. Seuss classic “How the Grinch Stole Christmas”, with Matthew Morrison (“Glee”) as the titular green grouch who ruins the holidays for the townsfolk of Whoville.

On Thursday, the network shared a brief teaser of the upcoming “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch Musical!”, featuring Morrison in full Grinch regalia.

“I hate Christmas,” he declares at the end of the clip, which debuted during NBC’s coverage of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade.

NBC announced earlier this month that  Morrison would portray the Grinch in the musical, which will be broadcast live from London’s Troubadour Theatre.

In addition to Morrison, the musical will also feature Denis O’Hare (“American Horror Story”), Booboo Stewart (“Descendants”) and Amelia Minto (“The Lost Girls”).

Judging from a sampling of Twitter’s response to Morrison’s Grinch, viewers were not impressed.

“Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch Musical” airs Wednesday, Dec. 9.

