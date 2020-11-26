Kate Middleton Unveils Results Of Passion Project ‘5 Big Questions’

Kate Middleton is ready to share the findings on her passion project, the “5 Big Questions on the Under Fives”.

For the past 9 years, the Duchess of Cambridge has been researching ” how difficult experiences in early childhood are often the root cause of key social challenges such as poor mental health, family breakdown, addiction and homelessness.”

Between the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s The Royal Foundation and Ipsos MORI the research is ready to be shared with the public.

“Over the last decade I have met people from all walks of life,” Kate said during an online forum. “I have seen that experiences such as homelessness, addiction, and poor mental health are often grounded in a difficult childhood. But I have also seen, how positive protective factors in the early years can play a crucial role in shaping our futures.”

Answering the #5BigQuestions: 98% of you said that that nurture is essential to lifelong outcomes. But, just one in four recognise the specific importance of the first five years of a child’s life. pic.twitter.com/bbVxtQzHL4 — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) November 26, 2020

Adding, “The early years are not simply about how we raise our children. They are in fact about how we raise the next generation of adults. They are about the society we will become.”

The 527,898 global responses to the “5 Big Questions”, which was launched in January, resulted in extensive data but the five main points were:

People overwhelmingly believe that a child’s future is not pre-determined at birth. However, most people don’t understand the specific importance of the early years. The reality of life makes it hard for parents to prioritize their wellbeing. 70 per cent of parents feel judged by others and half of those feel “his negatively impacts their mental health.” People have been separated from family and friends during the pandemic and at the same time parental loneliness has dramatically increased. Disturbingly, people are also less willing to seek help for how they’re feeling. During the COVID-19 pandemic, support from local communities has substantially increased for many – but not for all.

A press release also explained that only one in four people understand the importance of the first five years of a child’s life.

The research conducted with help not only the early years sector but also families and caregivers.