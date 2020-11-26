A$AP Rocky Donates Meals To Homeless Shelter Where His Mother Once Stayed

A$AP Rocky is giving back to a New York City homeless shelter that has a very special connection to his life.

According to TMZ, on Wednesday — the day before U.S. Thanksgiving — the rapper donated 120 meals from Amy Ruth’s Restaurant in Harlem to the Regent Family Residence, a shelter that houses 83 families, including 111 children.

What makes this particular shelter so close to his heart is that he and his mother, Renee Black, once lived there during the early 2000s.

“We’re told the fact Rocky and his mother benefited from the shelter’s lifesaving services was a huge reason why he wanted to take part and give back to the place that provided them a temporary home when they needed it the most,” noted TMZ.

According to photos obtained by the outlet, Rocky — whose real name is Rakim Mayers — was wearing a mask when he arrived at the shelter, with all COVID-19 safety protocols observed during contactless delivery of the meals.