Jennifer Lopez Drops Sexy New Single ‘In The Morning’ 

Jennifer Lopez is giving everyone at least one thing to be thankful for this American Thanksgiving and that is her.

The singer dropped the world premiere of “In The Morning”, but first held an Instagram Live with fans along with her kids Max and Emme and Alex Rodriguez’s daughters, Natasha and Ella.

The family had a mini dance party in their living room while dancing to “In The Morning”.

“Why am I dancing by myself?” Lopez asked at one point, “sorry mom” the kids yelled from the background.

Join me for a virtual Thanksgiving dance party ON Instagram Live TONIGHT at 11:45 pm EST! We’re celebrating the world premiere of #InTheMorning. There will be surprise #TurkeyEggs! Bring the whole fam! ✨🍁🦃✨ pic.twitter.com/Bx7U2XBdcF — jlo (@JLo) November 26, 2020

In the days leading up to the drop, Lopez teased both a clip of the song and the NSFW cover.

Shot by photographers Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, JLo is completely nude, showing off her incredibly toned body.

Surprise! Here’s the official cover art for #InTheMorning ✨ Single drops Friday ✨📸: Mert & Marcus pic.twitter.com/ZS7w3KqI4y — jlo (@JLo) November 25, 2020

The single comes less than a week after Lopez put on a scorching performance with Maluma at the American Music Awards. However, many did also criticize her for the similarities between her act and Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s 2014 Grammys show.