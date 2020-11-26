Scottish Deerhound Claire Wins Best Of Show At 2020 National Dog Show

THE NATIONAL DOG SHOW -- 2020 -- Pictured: (l-r) 2020 National Dog Show Best In Show Winner, Scottish Deerhound named "Claire"; Angela Lloyd, Handler -- (Photo by: Bill McCay/NBC)

It’s an American Thanksgiving tradition that one dog will rule them all, with the U.S. holiday serving as the date of the annual National Dog Show.

This year’s competition crowned a new top dog, with Claire the Scottish Deerhound (a.k.a. GCH Foxcliffe Claire Randall Fraser, in a cute shoutout to Caitriona Balfe’s “Outlander” character) beating out more than 500 competing dogs to win 2020’s Best of Show honours.

This year’s event, reported People, marked a big departure from previous years, with the actual competition — which aired Thursday on NBC — actually held earlier in the month, with no spectators in the crowd in order to observe COVID-19 safety protocols.

Claire is the latest in a line of winners; the dog’s grandmother won Best of Show at the 2011 Westminster Dog Show, while her mother won second place at the 2015 National Dog Show.

“Claire has so many wonderful traits,” her handler, Angela Lloyd, said in a statement celebrating the win. “She embodies the same qualities. She is very similar to her grandmother, especially in the eyes.”

The full Best in Show judging can be viewed in the video below.