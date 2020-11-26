Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade Slammed For Tweet Describing Historic Black Sorority As ‘Diverse Dance Group’

Among the numerous performers participating in Thursday’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade were the Zeta Phi Beta Centennial Steppers, representing the Zeta Phi Beta sorority from Howard University.

During the broadcast, the Macy’s Twitter account shared a tweet referencing the performance — which was later deleted after being hit with backlash.

Alongside a video of the performances, Macy’s wrote, “What’s that sound, you ask? Why it’s the diverse dance group, Zeta Phi Beta Steppers! Performing a special routine they put together to help us celebrate this unprecedented year #MacysParade.”

The tweet was slammed by Twitter users who pointed out that the sorority was founded in 1920 at historically Black Howard University, with the performance celebrating the sorority’s centennial.

The term “diverse dance group” was criticized by one Twitter user as “reductive,” while another noted that the “stepping” performed by the sorority members was “a tradition that dates back to the 1900s when slaves used this form of dance as way to communicate.”

zeta phi beta sorority, inc. is an international black greek-lettered sorority founded in 1920 that prides itself on being a servant leader in the community. “diverse dance group” is a reductive description — y’all missing the bigger picture here. — mike taddow (@taddmike) November 26, 2020

#MacysParade Zeta Phi Beta Steppers are not a “diverse dance group”. They are a 100 yr old sorority that has focused on social causes. Stepping is a tradition that dates back to the 1900s when slaves used this form of dance as way to communicate. Stepping is not a dance group! — The_Charming_Avenger⚜️ (@Boeing74) November 26, 2020

Once again we see the need for diverse newsrooms and social media staff. — Leslie Streeter (@LeslieStreeter) November 26, 2020

I’m tired of businesses using Black entities (including Historically Black Sororities and Fraternities) as a means to look more “diverse” and accepting. It’s clear how performative this attempt was, due to your lack of research for your own parade performers. — baby, it’s (beau.) outside (@_AwesomeKid) November 26, 2020

MSNBC anchor Joy Reid also chimed in, pointing out that Zeta Phi Beta is “not a dance group” but “a Black sorority founded at Howard U in 1920 and part of the Divine Nine.”

Um… hey @Macys that’s not a “dance group.” Zeta Phi Beta is a Black sorority founded at Howard U in 1920 and part of the Divine Nine. Here’s a quick reader (a good idea to familiarize since the next Vice President is a Howard grad and an AKA)… https://t.co/syCRHlwIXW https://t.co/bNwMMjOxyf — Joy WE VOTED!! WEAR A MASK!! Reid 😷) (@JoyAnnReid) November 26, 2020

After deleting its original tweet, Macy’s posted a new one, writing that they “loved” hosting the “international, historically Black Sorority” at the parade.

Look who just STEPPED things up. 👏 We loved having @ZPHIBHQ — an international, historically Black Sorority —with us at the #MacysParade for their centennial. pic.twitter.com/Rca0HJPvyC — Macy's (@Macys) November 26, 2020

After the sorority thanks Macy’s for bringing them before a national audience, the department store replied, “No, thank YOU for joining us this year.”