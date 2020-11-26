Amelia Hamlin Fuels Scott Disick Dating Rumours With ‘Thankful’ Social Media Post

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie reportedly broke up this summer, but it seems as though Kourtney Kardashian’s ex may have already found a new girlfriend.

On Thursday — American Thanksgiving — Amelia Hamlin shared a selfie on Instagram Stories of herself, Disick and a pal.

“Thankful 4 these ppl,” wrote the 19-year-old daughter of Harry Hamlin and Lisa Rinna.

Last week, the rumour mill went into overdrive when TMZ posted photos of Disick, 37, and Hamlin taking a romantic walk on a beach.

“They took a walk and enjoyed the incredible weather,” an eyewitness told E! News. “Scott pulled Amelia in close and put his arm around her. Then they had lunch by the beach and were chatting and laughing. They enjoyed the afternoon and sat up on a balcony enjoying the view.”

However, the source also claimed that “Scott’s having a good time. He’s getting to know Amelia and enjoying her company. They are spending a lot of time together but it’s nothing serious. He’s having fun with it.”

Meanwhile, the source added that Hamlin’s parents “believe this is just a phase.”