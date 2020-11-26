Miley Cyrus Gives Fans A Chance To Preview ‘Plastic Hearts’ Ahead Of Release

Miley Cyrus is dropping her much anticipated album Plastic Hearts on Friday, but gave fans on TikTok a chance to preview it.

Starting at 8:30 p.m. PT/11:30 p.m. ET, fans have the chance to head over to Cyrus’ page where they can first hear the album.

Leading up to the release of the punk rock inspired album, Cyrus posted a number of clips, including teasing a song with Billy Idol.

Cyrus also has a collab with Mark Ronson titled “High”.

Cyrus previously released the single “Prisoner” with Dua Lipa last week.

“I began this album over 2 years ago,” Cyrus wrote on Instagram. “Thought I had it all figured out. Not just the record with its songs and sounds but my whole f**king life. But no one checks an ego like life itself. Just when I thought the body of work was finished… it was ALL erased. Including most of the musics relevance. Because EVERYTHING had changed.”