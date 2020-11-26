Diane Kruger Shares Sweet Video Of Norman Reedus Teaching Their Daughter Her ABCs

When he’s not battling zombies on “The Walking Dead”, Norman Reedus is focused on fatherhood.

The actor’s partner, Diane Kruger, took to Instagram on Thursday to share her thoughts of gratitude to mark U.S. Thanksgiving.

“There are many things I’m grateful and thankful for, my friends, my colleagues….this year I’m thankful for being healthy and with my little family…” she wrote, accompanying a sweet video of Reedus teaching their 2-year-old daughter, tutoring her on her ABCs.

“Even though I can’t help thinking of so many people who have lost theirs this year 😢 May this day remind us of what we have and what we need to cherish ♥️,” she added.