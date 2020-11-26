Diane Kruger Shares Sweet Video Of Norman Reedus Teaching Their Daughter Her ABCs

By Brent Furdyk.

Lionel Hahn/ABACAPRESS.COM
Lionel Hahn/ABACAPRESS.COM

When he’s not battling zombies on “The Walking Dead”, Norman Reedus is focused on fatherhood.

The actor’s partner, Diane Kruger, took to Instagram on Thursday to share her thoughts of gratitude to mark U.S. Thanksgiving.

“There are many things I’m grateful and thankful for, my friends, my colleagues….this year I’m thankful for being healthy and with my little family…” she wrote, accompanying a sweet video of Reedus teaching their 2-year-old daughter, tutoring her on her ABCs.

RELATED: Diane Kruger Talks Raising Her First Child With Boyfriend Norman Reedus

“Even though I can’t help thinking of so many people who have lost theirs this year 😢 May this day remind us of what we have and what we need to cherish ♥️,” she added.

Click to View Gallery

Hollywood’s Baby Boom Continues

 

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP