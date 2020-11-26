Hugh Jackman Celebrates American Thanksgiving With A Little Tap Dancing

Hugh Jackman is sharing his gratitude as America celebrates Thanksgiving — and he’s doing it by lacing up his tap shoes.

On Thursday, the Australian “Greatest Showman” star took to Instagram to share a video showcasing his fancy footwork as he did a little tap-dance number.

“Happy Thanksgiving all,” he wrote in the caption.

He followed that up with another post to share a heartfelt Thanksgiving message to his 29.4 million followers.

“Happy Thanksgiving to every single one of you,” he wrote.

“Truly, I am grateful to have your support, comments, humour, advice, quips, rebukes… All of it,” Jackman continued. “I’m a big believer in community and whilst we are not physically together, I hope this group can grow stronger in the year to come. Hold each other close, even if this year i’s only in ‘spirit.'”