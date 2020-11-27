Idris Elba To Interview Paul McCartney About His Incredible Career For BBC Holiday Special

Fans of both Paul McCartney and Idris Elba are in for a treat.

The two British stars are set to sit down for a chat for an upcoming BBC special to air this December.

According to the BBC, the 60-minute entertainment special will be recorded in London in the coming weeks and will see Elba interview McCartney “about his peerless career as the most successful musician and composer in pop music history, which began when he wrote his first song at the age of 14.

“The show will span McCartney’s incredible history-making journey right up to the present day, as he continues to influence new generations, including McCartney’s solo material and collaborations.”

McCartney will discuss the writing process behind some of his biggest hits on the eve of the release of the superstar’s 18th solo album McCartney III.

Elba said of the special, “When I was asked if I wanted to speak to Paul McCartney, after I realized it wasn’t a joke, I immediately said yes — who wouldn’t?!

“I am a massive fan of Paul’s! His work has inspired and driven me as a musician, and once I get through the shock of sharing the stage with him, I’m excited to talk about his music and craft. What an honour! Looking forward to sitting with you Paul.”

McCartney added he was “looking forward to sitting down to a chat with the mighty Idris!”

Kate Phillips, Acting Controller, BBC One, continued, “Paul McCartney has undoubtedly created some of the U.K.’s best loved songs, songs which are known throughout the world, so I’m thrilled that he’ll lift the lid on how he continues to create lyrics and music that will forever stand the test of time.

“The must see combination of Paul in conversation with one of our best loved actors and super fan, Idris Elba, as well as an incredible live performance from the Cavern, are the perfect Christmas presents for BBC audiences.”

The original Cavern Club in Liverpool was where The Beatles played nearly 300 times between 1961-63. Over 50 years later in July 2018, McCartney played a secret gig at the legendary venue, performing a 28-song set to 250 lucky gig-goers.

“Idris Elba meets Paul McCartney” is set to be broadcast on BBC One and BBC iPlayer next month, and on BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds.