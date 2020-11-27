Kristen Stewart Says She Felt Pressure To ‘Put A Label’ On Her Sexuality Before Coming Out

Kristen Stewart opened up about her new holiday film “Happiest Season” in an interview with i newspaper.

Stewart, who famously dated “Twilight” co-star Robert Pattinson before she had relationships with the likes of Alicia Cargile and model Stella Maxwell, told “Saturday Night Live” viewers she was “so gay” in 2017 while calling out Donald Trump and his tweets aimed at her and Pattinson.

The actress’ latest movie, a festive lesbian rom-com, is about a woman who takes her girlfriend home for the holidays but is afraid to come out.

Stewart said of understanding her own sexuality, “Growing up, trying to figure out whether it’s going to be OK is an experience I can definitely relate to.”

She shared of her decision to publicly reference her own sexuality: “When I was 22, I grew into understanding myself in a more ambiguous way,” adding she felt pressure to “put a label on it,” telling the paper: “I was like, ‘That doesn’t really work for me.'”

Stewart went on to say of being a role model, “It’s not a proactive thing I do,” however said of when fans tell her her openness helped them come out, “Nothing makes me happier. But I’m not trying to push this stuff.”

The star said she knows that being gay isn’t easy, telling the publication, “living in a world where holding the hand of the person you love can make you or others uncomfortable.”

She explained that she’d just got back from a small road trip, saying: “I entered some, like, Trumpian territory, and I felt scared. I have experience of trying to shape what my experience looks like for others, for it to be digestible and not threatening.”

Stewart is now thrilled to see a mainstream Christmas movie with a gay couple at its centre.

“I think it’s something that we’ll look back on and wonder why it hadn’t been reflected in our art a little earlier,” she said. “Because obviously we have acknowledged queer existence in an open, cultural way… but do we see it in commercial film? No.”

“Little kids need to see Christmas movies where they might see themselves reflected in a broader sense,” Stewart went on. “Let’s not marginalize the marginalized in art. Let’s allow there to be a lightness and a sort of ease and pleasure. There’s a delight to the movie that I think is really imperative to get across in this context.”