Rosario Dawson Makes Her ‘Mandalorian’ Debut In Role Revealing Baby Yoda’s Origins

Hardcore “Star Wars” fans have as lot to talk about.

On the latest episode of the Disney+ series “The Mandalorian”, actress Rosario Dawson made her debut as fan-favourite “Clone Wars” character, Jedi Ahsoka Tano.

Spoilers for “The Mandalorian” below!

Many fans suspected Dawson’s arrival would be in the form to the dual-lightsaber wielding Jedi, but the character also brought with her a whole lot more information about Baby Yoda, a.k.a. The Child’s origins.

Ahsoka reads The Child’s mind and discovers that his name is Grogu, and that he was raised in a Jedi temple on the planet Coruscant. He was hidden after the Empire came to power.

“Someone took him from the temple,” she says, “then his memory becomes dark.”

She also refuses to train Baby Yoda to become a Jedi due to his emotional attachment to Mando.

“I’ve seen what feelings do to a fully trained Jedi Knight,” she says, referring to Anakin Skywalker. “I will not start this child down this path; better to have his abilities fade.”

Meanwhile, the episode also referenced the “Star Wars” universe character, Grand Admiral Thrawn, a blue-faced villain and former all of Darth Vader.

The episode also heavily suggested another connection to the lore in other “Star Wars” animated shows, with fans guessing that the Jedi Ezra Bridger could also be set to make an appearance.

Ezra is coming, Thrawn is coming, Luke Skywalker is coming….. omg what a freaking episode!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! 😭😭😭 #TheMandalorian #AhsokaTano pic.twitter.com/z1fwax3Ls3 — Benji 😆 (@BenjiiiD7) November 27, 2020

also i think that the jedi ahsoka could be referring to at the end was either her, luke, ezra, or some other jedi, but her saying that not many are left leaves me to believe that it was more leaning to luke or ezra or her pic.twitter.com/ymV8ULwLmF — bo katan’s bitch (@joon__noon) November 27, 2020