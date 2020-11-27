Jerry Seinfeld Makes Jimmy Fallon Do ‘The Seinfeld Challenge’ On ‘The Tonight Show’

Jimmy Fallon’s Jerry Seinfeld is spot on.

On Thursday’s “The Tonight Show”, the host welcomed guest Jerry Seinfeld to talk about his new book, Is This Anything?, collecting his many years of stand-up routines.

The duo used the opportunity to have fans take “The Seinfeld Challenge”, taping themselves doing a routine from the book and sending it in to the show.

After watching a few entries and having a good laugh, Seinfeld challenges Fallon to step into his shoes.

So Fallon obliges him, doing Seinfeld’s famous post office routine, standing in front of a comedy club brick wall like the one featured in the “Seinfeld” sitcom.

“That was excellent,” Seinfeld said afterward. “You brought a maturity of the years. The greater condescension that only comes with age.”