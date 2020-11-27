TV Series ‘Big Sky’ Criticized For Failing To Acknowledge Missing And Murdered Indigenous Women

Ryan Phillippe’s new show is being criticized by Indigenous groups.

According to The Canadian Press, “Big Sky”, which premiered last week, is receiving pushback over its failure to acknowledge real-life missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.

RELATED: Indigenous Fashion Week Toronto Goes Virtual

The show, which is shot in Vancouver, features a storyline about a kidnapped woman in Montana, which like B.C. has seen an epidemic of violence against Indigenous women.

Kukpi7 Judy Wilson, secretary-treasurer of the Union of British Columbia Indian Chiefs, said it is “imperative” that “ABC demonstrate some awareness and cultural competency” regarding the issue of violence Indigenous women face.

Wilson also criticized CTV for airing the show in Canada without providing the context surrounding the MMIWG crisis, calling the network “equally responsible.”

RELATED: Saskatchewan-Raised Producer Telling Indigenous Stories For Disney

The Union joined a number of other Indigenous groups in calling on ABC to add a card to the end of future “Big Sky” episodes explaining the real-life issue.

“Anyone in the film industry and in the broadcast industry in Canada — especially with the National Inquiry [into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls] — should have a social conscious if not a moral conscious and obligation to include this kind of information in their productions or at least an info card at the [end],” Wilson told CBC News. “By omitting it and by not including any references… they’re adding to the issue of the genocide against Indigenous women and girls.”

ET Canada has reached out to the networks for comment.