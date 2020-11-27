‘Corner Gas Animated’ Delivers Christmas Cheer With New Holiday Single

It’s beginning to feel a lot like Christmas thanks to Brent Butt and “Corner Gas Animated”.

On Friday, the cartoon version of the beloved Canadian sitcom unveiled its first-ever holiday single, “Everyone Can Sing at Christmas”.

Co-written by Craig Northey, frontman of Odds (which co-wrote the “Corner Gas” theme song), the song is performed by Butt, channelling his inner Michael Bublé.

“Destined to become an instant holiday classic, at least in Dog River, the ‘magically augmented’ track sends the message that it’s OK for everyone to sing during the holidays, no matter their ability, including Brent’s,” declares a press release for the new holiday single. “As Brent says, ‘Hell, even I can sing at Christmas!’ The festive earworm features traditional holiday song embellishments like a horn section and Christmas bells.”

The music video for “Everyone Can Sing at Christmas” will premiere on Monday, Nov. 30 ahead of the next episode of “Corner Gas Animated”.

A sneak peek of the video (above) features “a dapper Brent in suit-and-tie performing a song-and-dance number to the track on a set decked out in Christmas regalia (Elves! Reindeer! Santa!), interspersed with scenes from Christmas in Dog River, before culminating in a chorus line featuring the entire ‘Corner Gas Animated’ cast.”

More holiday cheer is on the way when “Corner Gas Animated” debuts its first-ever holiday episode, titled “Tinsel-itis”, on Monday, Dec. 14, in which Brent and Lacey (Gabrielle Miller) go to great lengths to find each other the perfect Christmas gift, while Hank (Fred Ewanuick) gets conned into helping Oscar (Eric Peterson) and Emma (Corrine Koslo) prep for their annual Christmas party and Wanda (Nancy Robertson) goes to war with Karen (Tara Spencer Nairn) and Davis (Lorne Cardinal) over her extreme Christmas lights display.