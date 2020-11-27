Ruth Jones Sets Record Straight About Whether ‘Gavin And Stacey’ Is Returning

Ruth Jones didn’t have great news for “Gavin and Stacey” fans during an appearance on BBC’s “This Morning” on Friday.

The BBC’s Chief Content Officer, Charlotte Moore, recently got people’s hopes up as she hinted that the much-loved show would return to screens “one day.”

However, Jones, who stars on the show as Nessa alongside James Corden’s Smithy, Mathew Horne’s Gavin and Joanna Page’s Stacey, insisted that might not be the case.

The actress, who writes the sitcom with Corden, told hosts Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford: “There aren’t any plans to write anything.

“Obviously James [Corden] is in America and I’m in Wales.

“The joy of our last special is that it ended in such a way that if we never go back to Barry, we’ll always wonder what happened. I quite like leaving it hanging.”

Fans were left disappointed over the comments.

The “Gavin and Stacey” 2019 Christmas special was seen by 11.6 million viewers, making it the U.K.’s most-watched Christmas Day television show of the decade.

