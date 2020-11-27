Ruth Jones Sets Record Straight About Whether ‘Gavin And Stacey’ Is Returning

Ruth Jones didn’t have great news for “Gavin and Stacey” fans during an appearance on BBC’s “This Morning” on Friday.

The BBC’s Chief Content Officer, Charlotte Moore, recently got people’s hopes up as she hinted that the much-loved show would return to screens “one day.”

However, Jones, who stars on the show as Nessa alongside James Corden’s Smithy, Mathew Horne’s Gavin and Joanna Page’s Stacey, insisted that might not be the case.

RELATED: James Corden Hints ‘Gavin And Stacey’ Could Return For A Full Season

The actress, who writes the sitcom with Corden, told hosts Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford: “There aren’t any plans to write anything.

“Obviously James [Corden] is in America and I’m in Wales.

“The joy of our last special is that it ended in such a way that if we never go back to Barry, we’ll always wonder what happened. I quite like leaving it hanging.”

RELATED: BBC Responds After ‘Gavin And Stacey’ Christmas Special Faces Backlash For Featuring The Pogues’ ‘Fairytale Of New York’

Fans were left disappointed over the comments.

Ruth Jones…..No No No! We need another episode of #gavinandstacey as soon as possible…..please, please, please! #ThisMorning — ani (@aniloopj) November 27, 2020

BBC confirmed Gavin and Stacey is coming back and then Ruth Jones just said there’s no plans to 🙁 really playing with my heart here man — PHILIPPA (@philippabrxwn) November 27, 2020

Ruth Jones on this morning to discuss her new book, but we all wanting news on something else 👀 pic.twitter.com/0TUbOkBHKF — Ciera Hudspith (@Ciera_Hudspith) November 27, 2020

The “Gavin and Stacey” 2019 Christmas special was seen by 11.6 million viewers, making it the U.K.’s most-watched Christmas Day television show of the decade.