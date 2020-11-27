Bad Bunny Releases Surprise New Album ‘El Ultimo Tour Del Mundo’

Bad Bunny had a surprise for fans on Friday.

The 26-year-old dropped a new album titled El Ultimo Tour del Mundo, with the set of songs including collaborations with Rosalia, Jhay Cortez and Abra.

Bad Bunny told Billboard of the release, “I’m very happy with it because it’s completely different from YHLQMDLG. This is a more sentimental album, more chill, the kind of thing you can listen to in your room.

“I laugh because people told me I kept on releasing ‘Perreo’ at a time when people couldn’t go out and party, and I said, ‘OK. Now you can’t complain.’ This is an album for you to stay at home, chill, having a beer, a glass of wine, paying attention to the lyrics. It’s a bit more rock ‘n’ roll, a lot of guitars — there’s one song that only has guitar — it’s more musical, has more fusions, and also reggaetón and rap.”

The rapper also spoke about always singing in Spanish, telling the publication: “[It’s not that] I’m not interested in recording in English; it’s just that I don’t feel it. I’m not discarding the possibility of doing a song entirely in English with an artist from the American market.”

“It could be cool. But I write my songs, it’s my ideas, my production, and I’m not going to have ideas and lyrics come to me in English. I’ve said it from the onset,” he revealed. “In the past, fans, even Latin fans, underestimated their Latin artists and felt that American artists were better. I never believed that. I always thought we were in the same level, and little by little people have realized that’s the case, and we’ve shown Latin music can go as far as any other.”

Meanwhile, Bad Bunny had to cancel his 2020 appearance at the American Music Awards after he tested positive for COVID-19. While it had been teased that the Puerto Rican star was set to perform, he never actually did, leaving fans upset and confused.