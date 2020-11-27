Montreal’s Raff Pylon Teams With Snoop Dogg For New Single ‘Christmas In California’

Montreal-based singer, songwriter and producer Raff Pylon has just dropped a new holiday single featuring none other than Snoop Dogg.

The new track, “Christmas in California”, arrives just in time for the holidays, with an R&B sound featuring soft electric beats.

While working on the new track, Pylon and Grammy-winning producer Earl Powell envisioned Snoop Dogg rapping on the song, and even put his voice into the track to hear what it would sound like.

When Snoop heard the song, he decided to join in and be a part of it for real.

“Christmas is always an important part of most people’s lives,” says Pylon. “There are so many memories and traditions attached to it. But one of the biggest and most important meanings to Christmas is love. I felt like portraying that feeling in this song, and also about spending Christmas in California.”

In conjunction with his last single “King’s Lane” (a collab with The Jackson 5’s Tito Jackson), Pylon launched the Million Roses Fundraiser, an initiative in partnership with Amnesty International Montreal. All funds collected by the Million Roses Fundraiser will be given to Amnesty International, a frontline non-profit organization defending human rights since 1961, and will be used to create a sensitization campaign about systemic racism in Canada.