Nick Kroll Marries Girlfriend Lily Kwong While Expecting Their First Child

Nick Kroll is now a married man.

In a post on her Instagram account, the “Big Mouth” star’s partner Lily Kwong shared that they got married overlooking the sea on Nov. 19.

Kroll shared the photo as well, writing, “So thankful for Lily Kwong.”

The news comes after Kwong, a landscape architect, revealed that she and Kroll are expecting their first child together.

Many of Kroll’s celebrity friends congratulated the couple on their marriage.

“This is how I find out?! Congrats! Need to figure out what to do with all this potato salad,” comedian Dave Hill wrote.

“Wheeeee congratulations!!!” Sarah Silverman said, joking, “r u on the left.”

“Yessss!!!!!!” replied Whitney Cummings.