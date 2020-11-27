Eminem Debuting Limited Edition Clothing Line To Support Detroit Boxing Gym

Eminem is helping one of the his local boxing gyms knock out COVID-19.

On Friday, The Marshall Mathers Foundation announced a new limited edition clothing line in collaboration with the Downtown Boxing Gym in Detroit.

The gym offers a free academic and athletic program, and are working to prevent students from falling behind during the pandemic.

“We’re facing a crisis like we’ve never seen and we’re doing everything we can to support our kids and help them make it through,” said Khali Sweeney, DBG’s founder and CEO. “To have Eminem and the Marshall Mathers Foundation step up during this time and help raise much needed funds means the world to us. This is what we do in the D. We take care of each other. And we are truly grateful.”

Eminem is selling a hoodie and t-shirt featuring Downtown Boxing Gym branding, as well as the name “Stan’s”, in reference to the rapper’s classic song “Stan”.

One hundred per cent of the proceeds from sales of the clothing will go to the DBG’s tutoring, mentorship, enrichment programs and more.