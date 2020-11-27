London-Area Ice Dancers Moir And Virtue, Violinist Lara St. John Among Order Of Canada Inductees

The London, Ont., region's Scott Moir, Tessa Virtue, and Lara St. John are among the 114 Order of Canada honourees announced Friday.

Champion ice-dancers Scott Moir and Tessa Virtue and violinist Lara St. John are among 114 athletes, artists, scholars and community leaders named to the Order of Canada on Friday.

Moir and Virtue, from Ilderton and London respectively, catapulted to national stardom with their gold-medal performances at the Winter Olympics in 2018.

RELATED: Girls Are Twice As Likely Than Boys To Stop Playing Sports. Tessa Virtue Wants To Change That

They’re being honoured for their athletic excellence and for inspiring a new generation of figure skaters.

The pair account for two-thirds of the honourees from the London, Ont., region.

Gov. Gen. Julie Payette’s office announced the new honourees Friday morning, which also includes Lara St. John of London, Ont.

St. John is being honoured “for pushing the boundaries of classical interpretation as a solo violinist and for supporting diversity in the arts.”

RELATED: Guelph Author, Hamilton-Area Physician And CEO Named To The Order Of Canada

Others in the group include Indigenous writer Thomas King of Guelph, Ont., winemaker John Peller of Grimsby, Ont., dancer and choreographer Elizabeth Langley of Montreal, Que., geriatrician Roger Wong of Vancouver, B.C., Cree elder Doreen Spence of Calgary, and ex-politicians Bill Graham and Allan Rock, of Toronto and Ottawa respectively.

The Order of Canada is one of the country’s highest civilian honours. The complete list of 2020 honourees can be found on the Governor General’s website.

Congratulations to the 114 amazing Canadians who have been appointed to the Order of Canada. There are

⭐ 8 Companions

⭐ 21 Officers

⭐ 1 Honorary member

⭐ 84 Members Learn more about the achievements of these scientists, educators, artists and more: https://t.co/jLUcQ2234N pic.twitter.com/3aKUswKwgb — GGJuliePayette (@GGJuliePayette) November 27, 2020

— with files from the Canadian Press.

© Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.