JoJo Siwa Drops Festive Music Video For ‘Where Are You Christmas?’ Faith Hill Cover

JoJo Siwa is getting into the festive spirit with her latest release.

The 17-year-old has recorded a cover of Faith Hill’s “Where Are You Christmas?”, releasing it on U.S. Thanksgiving.

Siwa definitely dressed for the occasion in the clip, donning a sparkling white and silver studded cloak with a fur trim, channelling Cindy Lou Who.

She had her hair in a high ponytail, looking very festive with the lit up trees in the background.

Siwa sings, “Where are you Christmas/ Why can’t I find you/ Why have you gone away/ Where is the laughter/ You used to bring me/ Why can’t I hear music play/ My world is changing/ I’m rearranging/ Does that mean Christmas changes too.”

The song was co-written by Mariah Carey and first appeared in the 2000 live-action remake of “How the Grinch Stole Christmas”, where it was sung by Taylor Momsen.

Siwa’s rendition appears on her 2020 holiday EP, JoJo’s Rockin’ Christmas, alongside covers of “Run Run Rudolph” and “Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town”, as well as her original track “It’s Christmas Now!”