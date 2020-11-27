John Travolta Shares Thanksgiving Message, Thanks Fans For Support After Losing Wife Kelly Preston

John Travolta is feeling thankful for the support he’s received from fans since the death of wife Kelly Preston earlier this year.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the “Pulp Fiction” star shared a video with his 3.3 million followers to wish them all a happy Thanksgiving.

“I just wanted to take this moment to thank each and every one of you for supporting me in such an incredible way this year,” said Travolta.

“Happy Thanksgiving and always love,” he concluded.

In July, Travolta revealed the heartbreaking news that Preston passed away at age 57 after secretly battling breast cancer.

“On the morning of July 12, 2020, Kelly Preston, adored wife and mother, passed away following a two-year battle with breast cancer,” a rep for the Travolta family told People at the time. “Choosing to keep her fight private, she had been undergoing medical treatment for some time, supported by her closest family and friends.”