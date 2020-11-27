Alanis Morissette Puts Her Own Holiday Spin On John Lennon’s ‘Happy Xmas (War Is Over)’

Alanis Morissette is getting into the Christmas spirit.

The Canadian icon debuted her cover of the holiday classic, John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s “Happy Xmas (War Is Over)” on Friday.

Morissette paid true homage to Lennon’s original video, including the bedroom scene. But for her own version, Morissette cuddled up with her husband Souleye and their children, Onyx, Ever and Winter.

The video also highlights the singer’s bandmates and their perspective families.

“It is an honour to cover this heartwarming song. The lyrics feel more pertinent than ever and this year has been a year of great resilience and adapting and feeling all the feelings,” Morissette of the tune said in a statement. “May this song serve as a big hug to you and your sweet families and friends.”

She added, “Everything is going to be okay in the end, and if it’s not okay, it’s not the end. 🙂 xoxoxo.”