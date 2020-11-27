Ozzy Osbourne Admits He Regrets Cheating On Wife Sharon: ‘I’m Not Proud Of That, I Broke Her Heart’

Ozzy Osbourne said he regrets cheating on his wife Sharon in a new interview with British GQ.

Ozzy married Sharon on July 4, 1982, with the pair sharing three children together. The couple briefly separated in 2016 after news of his infidelity emerged. They later got back together and renewed their vows.

The rock star told the magazine, “I’ve done some pretty outrageous things in my life. I regret cheating on my wife. I don’t do it anymore.

“I got my reality check and I’m lucky she didn’t leave me. I’m not proud of that. I was p**sed off with myself. But I broke her heart.”

He previously said his behaviour was a “rock ‘n’ roll thing.”

Ozzy’s tell-all interview also saw him discuss how he coped when Sharon was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2002.

He recalled, “I said, ‘I’m not doing any more shows,’ and she said, ‘Get the f**k out of here,’ because I was driving her nuts.

“But when she had her chemo it f**king knocked the s**t out of her. She would be so ill; the chemo effect was worse than the cancer.”

Ozzy added when asked if he was in charge of her recovery, “No, no. I got Robin Williams to come round to the house to cheer her up instead. He had that film ‘Patch Adams’, where he was treating terminally ill people with laughter, so I thought he could come around to make her laugh when I was on tour. She loved it. And she was very upset when he killed himself.”