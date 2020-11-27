Creed Frontman Scott Stapp Reveals His Own Kids Mock His ‘Over-The-Top’ Singing

Scott Stapp’s voice is a big source of humour for his kids.

In a new interview with The Ringer, the Creed frontman talks about how criticism of his singing style actually helped him grown and get better as a singer.

RELATED: Creed Frontman Scott Stapp Drops Powerful New Single ‘Name’

“It’s … funny to hear how other people hear you,” Stapp said. “‘Cause I never heard myself with this over-the-top stuff, but I guess that’s the caricature voice of me and it’s funny, man. I’m all about picking on myself. It’s all good man.”

He continued, “It’s actually helped me as a singer because I’ve heard that and I’ve intentionally enunciated differently on different words and syllables. So thank you world, for pointing out a consistent pattern early in my 20s so I could evolve and grow as a singer. You made me better. Thank you.”

RELATED: Creed’s Scott Stapp Commemorates His Sobriety With New Single ‘Survivor’

The 47-year-old also revealed that even his own kids have poked fun at the way he sings.

“It started with my oldest son and oldest nephew. I’m driving down the street and they’re giggling in the back and I was either taking them to practice or taking them to school and was like, ‘What are you guys laughing at?’ And they’re like, ‘With Arms Wide Open,” he said.

“Now, 10 years later, my 13-year-old and my 9-year-old now, they were making fun of me in the car about McDonald’s always being open,” Stapp added. “They were hungry and wanted to go get something to eat. They’re like, ‘Dad, we’re hungry,’ and I’m like, ‘Where do you want to go?’ and they bust out together, ‘McDonald’s wide open.’”