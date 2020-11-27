‘Chef Lizzo’ Is Making A Vegan Dinner For Thanksgiving

Lizzo shared a video on her Instagram Story on Thursday, showing herself preparing a completely vegan Thanksgiving dinner.

“100% VEGAN AND FIREEEE,” the “Juice” singer captioned the video, “CALL ME CHEF LIZZO.”

The meal included everything from mashed potatoes to mac and cheese to stuffing, greens and a biscuit, plus what appeared to be Tofurky in lieu of turkey.

Lizzo announced earlier this year that she had decided to go vegan in a series of TikTok videos.

“As a new vegan, I’m enjoying exploring flavours from plants & plant-based proteins!” she said at the time. “Every journey is personal & deserves to be celebrated.”