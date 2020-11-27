Dolly Parton Talks Collaborations With Miley Cyrus And Michael Bublé On New Album, Teases Christmas Special

‘Tis the season for A Holly Dolly Christmas.

Dolly Parton is making 2020 a little less gloomy with her brand-new Christmas album, marking her first holiday release in 30 years.

With full social-distancing measures in place, Parton created the album from the depths of quarantine, telling ET Canada’s Roz Weston: “I had to have something to do during all the lockdowns and I just got creative, started writing songs.”

The country queen opens up about the 12-track project, including some very special collaborations with Michael Bublé and her goddaughter Miley Cyrus.

“She had to sing on this Christmas album,” gushes Dolly. “She was working on her own project and I said, ‘I’m not going to ask you to put it out as a single, I know you got your own thing, but you have to sing on this album with me – you and Billy Ray, because you’re like family, and I’m probably never going to do another Christmas album.'”

The 28-year-old singer was in the midst of working on her seventh studio album Plastic Hearts, but could never say “no” to “Aunt Dolly,” joining her on the festive original titled “Christmas Is”.

Although the superstar wasn’t able to record in the studio with her duet partners, that did not stop her from striking up a friendship with Bublé, who is featured on the warm holiday tune “Cuddle Up, Cozy Down Christmas”.

“We did talk a lot you know on the phone and all the zoom stuff that you do,” she says. “When life is good again, I’m going to get with all these people.”

Other notable collaborations on the album include Jimmy Fallon, Billy Ray Cyrus and Willie Nelson, along with a heartfelt duet with her brother Randy Parton.

Dolly reveals she “would have loved” to have put out a Christmas special this year with the release of the album, but she’s hoping there is still one to come down the road.

“I said maybe next year, I can get with all these artists and we can revive the album for Christmas next year and add some new and additional things and make a special,” she revealed. “I believe in rolling as you go, you can’t give up, you just fit yourself into anything that’s happening. Be as productive as you can be.”