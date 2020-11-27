Elton John And David Furnish Give Heartfelt Speech During British LGBT Awards: ‘Say It Loud, I’m Gay And I’m Proud’

Sir Elton John and husband David Furnish are sending a positive message in a difficult time.

On Friday, they gave a heartfelt speech during the British LGBT Awards 2020, where they were presented with the Global Impact Award for their work with the Elton John AIDS Foundation.

“This has been an unprecedented year,” John said, beginning his remarks. “And we know some of the hardest hit individuals and communities are some of those living in LGBT community, who are isolated, living in fear or living with violence because of who they are and who they love. And this is unimaginably tough.”

He added, “We believe, more than anything, that you deserve the right to choose who you love, and to love yourself for who you are, no matter where you are in the world.”

Furnish then discussed how their foundation started “at a kitchen table in Atlanta” over 20 years ago.

“Since we began we have funded every single HIV initiative in the U.K.,” John added.

“We commit to not leave anyone behind, and we won’t,” Furnish continued. “We want a future where people of all races, ethnicities, nationalities, sexual orientations and gender identities have the opportunity to live free from HIV, discrimination, injustice and mistreatment.”

John continued, “Thank you so much for tonight’s recognition and honour and we promise that we won’t stop.”

He finally signed off by telling viewers, “Say it loud, I’m gay and I’m proud!”