‘Bachelor”s Arie Luyendyk Separated From Wife Lauren Burnham Amid Battle With COVID-19

“Bachelor” star Arie Luyendyk Jr. is revealing details about his “rough” battle with coronavirus.

The former auto racing driver has been separated from his wife, Lauren Burnham, and their daughter, Alessi, after testing positive for the virus.

Luyendyk took to his Instagram Stories on U.S. Thanksgiving to tell fans that he had been diagnosed 10 days ago.

“Many of you have been wondering why we haven’t done Bachelor Brunch, why we’ve been so absent on social media and why I’m sitting like 25 feet away from the girls. It’s cause I actually tested positive for COVID,” he explained.

“It’s been rough. I gotta say it’s not been easy being separated. I’ve been on the other side of the house; Lauren has been really sweet, she’s keeping me fed. She just slides some food outside and then I go get it.”

The next day, the 39-year-old shared images of the “insane” lineup outside a medical centre as he awaited a follow-up test.

“Still waiting… rapid tests are really hard to come by here (everyone is out of them) Had to go to an independent lab which charges $125. They do 300 tests a day and run through them before lunch,” he shared.

Meanwhile, Burnham took to Instagram to share her gratitude on the day of thanks.

She wrote, “thankful for family. @ariejr would be in this pic too, but he has covid so kisses & pics through windows only for now. lol hope you guys are having a great thanksgiving! xo”