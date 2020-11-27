Kristin Cavallari Seemingly Throws Shade At Lauren Conrad In Boozy Instagram Q&A

Kristin Cavallari got extremely honest during a wine-filled Q&A session with fans on Thursday night.

The reality TV personality and her BFF, Justin Anderson, took to Instagram Live after dinner on U.S. Thanksgiving.

RELATED: Kristin Cavallari Addresses Her Decision To Divorce Jay Cutler: ‘We Tried Really Hard For Years And Years’

When one fan asked Cavallari to reveal the best kisser from her past high-profile relationships, Cavallari admitted that her “Laguna Beach” costar Stephen Colletti was the clear winner.

The “Very Cavallari” star was then challenged to a game of “F**k, Marry, Kill” with Colletti, Brody Jenner and Justin Bobby.

She answered, “I would marry Stephen, I would f**k Brody and I’d probably kill Justin Bobby. No hard feelings! Probably because I haven’t talked to him since ‘The Hills’.”

When one follower asked “Who would you rather be stuck in a room with, LC [Conrad] or Kelly [Henderson]?” Cavallari avoided replying, instead, taking a big sip from her glass of red wine.

RELATED: Kristin Cavallari, Lauren Conrad & More ‘Laguna Beach’ Stars Reunite

Cavallari and Conrad have been involved in a long-running feud, dating back from when they were teenage stars of “Laguna Beach”.

Meanwhile, Henderson is a former friend of Cavallari’s who was forced to deny rumours of an affair with her estranged husband, Jay Cutler.

RELATED: Kristin Cavallari Says She Ended ‘Very Cavallari’ Because Of Divorce From Jay Cutler

Cavallari was later asked to address speculation around a new romance with comedian Jeff Dye.

While she avoided answering the question directly, the 33-year-old said that she was “accepting applications” for men in her life.

She added, “I’m gonna be in trouble tomorrow, I’m sorry. I don’t apologize to anybody. I never have and I never will. I’m not f**king sorry.”