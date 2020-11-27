Shawn Mendes Reveals How Camila Cabello Influenced His Latest Album ‘Wonder’

Shawn Mendes is speaking about how Camila Cabello influenced his newest record, Wonder.

The Canadian artist stars on this month’s cover of British GQ, after the outlet crowned him their Solo Artist of the Year.

GQ describes Wonder as “a record that manages the impossible feat of being both emotionally honest and more extravagantly sexy than any he’s put out before.”

RELATED: Shawn Mendes Releases Behind-The-Scenes ‘Monster’ Video With Justin Bieber

The “Señorita” singer credited his equally talented partner for the support she gave him while creating the record.

“You have a choice to either open up and be very vulnerable or to be locked down and not show her anything,” he said.

RELATED: Camila Cabello Shares Gratitude For Her Family And Shawn Mendes While Giving Back

“There are so many instances during making an album when you want to drop an idea because it’s stupid or it’s not sounding great. And it does! It sounds stupid and doesn’t sound great for some weeks. But then it comes out on the other end and ends up being everything you wanted it to be. And you need a support system. And I had support from her, which was different from any support I’ve ever felt before.”

Mendes also gave some insight into a song from the album that was inspired by Cabello.

Discussing “Song for No One,” he explained, “I wrote it three years ago, and it was before any conceptualization of this album. It was after three days of striking out, and we gave up the room. I started playing this really eerie guitar part, super small.”

RELATED: Shawn Mendes Talks Showing His ‘Vulnerability’ In Camila Cabello Relationship, Discusses Love, Anxiety & More In Alicia Keys Chat

He added, “The whole thing is really sad; [I was] not with Camila at the time. I was a little hungover and wishing I was with her. The producer I was with was like, ‘Okay, keep this, I have this grand idea for it.’ Next thing I hear, it goes from this beautiful minor progression string swell to this massive ’60s fill, and opens up into a major progression with horns and string and harp parts, and it’s like the drops open…I don’t know what it is about that one, but that one, in particular, gets me.”

And much like the progression in the song, Mendes went from alone to filled with joy now that Cabello is his other half.