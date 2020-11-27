‘Selling Sunset’: Oppenheim Group Enlists Star Heather Rae Young To Launch New Brokerage In Newport Beach

“Selling Sunset” star Heather Rae Young is expanding her horizons.

The reality star, who is currently engaged to HGTV’s Tarek El Moussa, will front the Oppenheim Group’s new brokerage location in Newport Beach.

According to Oppenheim Group president and founder Jason Oppenheim, the move was a “long time coming.”

“Heather is going to be working out of that office and my best friend is going to be managing the office,” he told Fox News in a statement.

Adding, “The office that we’re looking at is insane. I mean, it’s insane. So hopefully I’ll be signing the lease soon.”

Oppenheim, who built the successful brokerage with his twin brother Brett, says he plans on spending more time in the Newport office. There he will regularly visit Young and her fiancé.

“I go down to Orange County and see Tarek and Heather a lot and I was talking with them yesterday, so I would like to see them,” Oppenheim explained.

“I would hope so. I think some of that depends on the networks, right? But I would hope and expect that [Tarek] would appear on at least one [episode],” he added when asked about El Moussa’s involvement around the new season. “Tarek has become a friend to us and a part of the family. And I do hope that that is presented on the show too.”

Young and El Moussa got engaged this summer after a year of dating.

Season three of “Selling Sunset” is currently streaming on Netflix.