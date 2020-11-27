Hoda Kotb Shares Daughter’s Adorable Reaction To Her ‘Secret Signal’ At Thanksgiving Parade

Hoda Kotb is revealing the “secret signal” she sent to her 3-year-old daughter, Haley Joy, while hosting the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The “Today” host let fans in on their secret after taking to social media on Thursday, Nov. 26.

Sharing a video in which Haley could be seen laughing with excitement, Kotb wrote, “Told Haley I would give her a secret signal from parade to say I love you!”

The presenter added, “tug on my ear a la @carolburnett.”

Hotb also told fans that her younger daughter, Hopey, “slept thru parade! Naptime!”

Carol Burnett famously would tug on her left ear at the end of “The Carol Burnett Show” to say hello to her grandmother.

Elsewhere in the parade, an enormous inflatable version of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and his iconic fanny pack floated over New York City.

We only know how to do it big. 💪 #YoungRock is coming to NBC, February 2021. pic.twitter.com/pm6M72rsod — NBC Entertainment (@nbc) November 26, 2020

The hilarious display arrived ahead of the NBC premiere of Johnson’s new series, “Young Rock”.

Johnson then responded to the ad on social media, posting: “Never in my wildest dreams… I’ve been a lucky SOB to have done some pretty cool s**t in my career, but after seeing my @nbcyoungrock FANNY PACK FLOAT in the #MacysThanksgivingParade, this might take the cake.”