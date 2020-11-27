Jessie J Cancels Upcoming Dreamstage Concert Putting ‘Safety’ First

Jessie J has unexpectedly cancelled a concert which was set to be streamed around the world next week.

The “Bang Bang” singer was due to perform live at Dreamstage, an “ultra high resolution studio audio quality livestream,” on Dec. 6.

I’m truly sorry to share that due to the local health restrictions in California, the December 6 live concert on @dreamstagelive is no longer possible. I was so excited to perform for you again, but safety for my team and band is equally important. — Jessie J (@JessieJ) November 27, 2020

Taking to Twitter to break the disappointing news to fans, she began, “I’m truly sorry to share that due to the local health restrictions in California, the December 6 live concert on @dreamstagelive is no longer possible. I was so excited to perform for you again, but safety for my team and band is equally important.”

The songstress continued, “We will reschedule the show as soon as we can, for now tickets will be refunded from Dreamstage point of purchase. I’m so disappointed, and miss you all so much! I can’t wait to sing and dance with all of you again soon. Please continue to stay safe and keep your spirits high.”

Jessie added, “We will all be together again soon. Sending my love.”

While fans were understandably saddened by the news, many replied to the post with messages of support for the British star, who last took to the stage as a headliner at 2019’s Rock in Rio.

“Aww Jess, we were too but your health always comes first. It’s most important. Hope you’re feeling better soon and get home to see your fam. I know how much you’re missing them,” wrote one.