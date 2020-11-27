Young Thug Faces Backlash After Dismissing André 3000, ‘I Ain’t Never Paid Attention To Him’

Young Thug let his feelings about André 3000 be known and he didn’t hold back.

The “Go Crazy” rapper was on T.I’s podcast “ExpeTItiously” where he spoke of the Outkast artist.

It started when he was asked why he wore a dress during his “Jeffery” video and T.I. pointed out the André 3000 had also worn a dress in the past.

“I only did that for my generation though,” Young Thug responded. “I can’t rap you two André 3000 songs. I ain’t never paid attention to him. Never in my life.”

“You crazy,” T.I. responded, “You’re missing out. Y’all need to work together. Your motherf**kin’ next move, just like you went and worked with Elton John.”

André 3000 had previously complimented Young Thug in 2017, telling Billboard, “He’s exciting. There’s no box. He’s all over the place. To do those things he does, you have to have big f***in’ balls.”

Fans were quick to come to André 3000’s defence. See some of their reaction below:

Young Thug: “I’ve never paid attention to André 3000 in my life” also young thug: pic.twitter.com/JEBdrnwRdq — mariano 🦦 (@TheRapAgenda) November 27, 2020

Young Thug WAYYY outta pocket for disrespecting Andre 3000 like that 🤦🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/p6bJ5AiWFu — ᴊᴏsʜ 🌌💫🚀 (@bcbbybiceps) November 27, 2020

Andre 3000 saying he's a fan of Young Thug, only for Thug to shade him is the most 2020 thing thus far. — Fuze the Mc (@fuzethemc) November 27, 2020

André 3000’s legend should never be called in to question. From his flows, delivery, style and liberation of rap in the south, he will forever be one of the most iconic staples in hip hop’s entire history. With all due respect, what Young Thug says about him don’t matter. pic.twitter.com/hovz1t57Fs — All Love Hip Hop (@AllLoveHipHop) November 27, 2020