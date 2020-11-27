Chris Evans Finally Gets Scared In Hilarious Video

Chris Evans brought fans to the gun show on U.S. Thanksgiving Day.

The 39-year-old “Captain America” star showed off off his huge biceps in his brother’s latest Instagram Story.

RELATED: Chris Evans Fans And Jimmy Fallon Are Overwhelmed By Captain America’s Skills

The video sees Scott, 37, scaring his older sibling by jumping out from behind a wall.

“Finally got a good scare on this guy,” he captioned the video, which sees Chris tensing up with his belt undone.

He added, “And yes, even Chris Evans need to unbuckle his belt after a big Thanksgiving meal.”

RELATED: Chris Evans Scares Friend In New Video

Earlier in the day, Scott took to Instagram to share some wholesome dog content and a sentimental message.

RELATED: Chris Evans & Olympic Gymnast Aly Raisman Had A Playdate For Their Dogs

“Happy Thanksgiving everyone!! Tell the people you care about that you love them,” he wrote. “And in the meantime, enjoy me dripping in dogs.”

Evans is known for his love of scaring others, so it was about time he got a taste of his own medicine.