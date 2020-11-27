Nikki Bella And Artem Chigvintsev Plan To Go To Couples Therapy To ‘Be Amazing Parents’

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev are trying to be the best parents to their son, Matteo. The “Total Bellas” star revealed that she and her dancer fiancé are planning on going to couples therapy.

“I was so supportive and pushing him out the door to go do ‘Dancing [With the Stars’] and then I realized once he left, I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, what did I do? Like, I need him.’ And so it was really hard,” Bella shared during the “Tamron Hall Show” this week. “We’re going to start [therapy] after the season and it’s mainly just to be amazing parents and knowing how to balance parent life out and also our own relationship.” Chigvintsev won the mirrorball trophy on Monday’s “DWTS” finale.

“Because Artem and I don’t ever want to have a struggle. You know, we plan on being married,” she continued.

Bella and Chigvintsev began dating in July 2019 and got engaged during their France trip in November. In July, they welcomed their first child together.

Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

“We hear a lot of stories of where there’s sacrifice in their own relationship because it’s about the kids,” she explained. “Artem and I, from the beginning, want to know: How do we balance this for Matteo and for our relationship?”