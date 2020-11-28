Hugh Grant Reveals 7-Year Hiatus From Movies Was Because ‘Hollywood Gave Me Up’ After Starring In ‘Massive Turkey’

Hugh Grant took a seven-year break from Hollywood in the late 2000s, and in a new interview reveals the decision was not his.

“I developed a bad attitude from about 2005 onwards, shortly after ‘Music and Lyrics’,” Grant, currently co-starring with Nicole Kidman in HBO’s “The Undoing”, told the Los Angeles Times.

“I just had enough. Then I went back in 2009 and made another film. At that point, it wasn’t me giving up Hollywood. Hollywood gave me up because I made such a massive turkey with that film with Sarah Jessica Parker,” said Grant.

That movie, “Did You Hear About the Morgans”, garnered scathing reviews and earned just $29 million at the domestic box office — while costing $58 million to make.

“Whether I wanted to or not after that, the days of being a very well-paid leading man were suddenly gone overnight,” Grant mused. “It was slightly embarrassing but it left life free for other things.”

These days, those “other things” include parenting the three young children he shares with wife Anna Eberstein, born in 2012, 2015 and 2018.

“I’m an old man with very young children and a very exhausted wife. So it’s just about survival from hour to hour in terms of childcare,” says Grant, joking that the past few months of quarantine has primarily involved “going in and out of a 2-year-old’s bedroom and saying ‘shh’ or words to that effect, though not always that gentle.”