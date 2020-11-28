Angelina Jolie Receives Sympathy From Fans After Father Jon Voight’s Latest Trump-Praising Video

By Brent Furdyk.

Aurore Marechal/ABACAPRESS.COM/CPImages
Jon Voight has made no secret for his unwavering support of Donald Trump, periodically taking to Twitter to share videos in which he’s declared the former “Celebrity Apprentice” host to be “the greatest president since Abraham Lincoln.”

Since Trump lost the Nov. 2 election while refusing to concede, Voight’s videos have become more strident, including one in which he refers to Biden becoming president elect by claiming he’s “disgusted with this lie” while declaring “this is now our greatest fight.”

Voight amped up the rhetoric in a video he shared on Friday, warning of the “great danger” posed by a Biden presidency.

Twitter reacted to Voight’s latest video — by sending their sympathy to the actor’s daughter, Angelina Jolie.

