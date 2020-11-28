Angelina Jolie Receives Sympathy From Fans After Father Jon Voight’s Latest Trump-Praising Video

Jon Voight has made no secret for his unwavering support of Donald Trump, periodically taking to Twitter to share videos in which he’s declared the former “Celebrity Apprentice” host to be “the greatest president since Abraham Lincoln.”

Since Trump lost the Nov. 2 election while refusing to concede, Voight’s videos have become more strident, including one in which he refers to Biden becoming president elect by claiming he’s “disgusted with this lie” while declaring “this is now our greatest fight.”

Voight amped up the rhetoric in a video he shared on Friday, warning of the “great danger” posed by a Biden presidency.

Jon Voight says "President Trump is the only man that can save this nation." pic.twitter.com/AnSoG4qzoW — The Hill (@thehill) November 28, 2020

Twitter reacted to Voight’s latest video — by sending their sympathy to the actor’s daughter, Angelina Jolie.

Jon Voight lost his mind decades ago.. ask his Daughter who no longer speaks to him.. https://t.co/LcnleuhK8K — Kamatsu (@DarkWebWarrior) November 28, 2020

Angelina Jolie deserved far better for a father than Jon Voight Jon Voight never deserved a beautiful soul like her as his daughter. Angelina is on the right side of history…Jon is on the wrong side forever pic.twitter.com/mBYlzQC3XQ — Chrissi Nielsen (@NielsenChrissi) November 28, 2020

Every time Jon Voight goes on tv to tell us again that America needs Trump, I recall that he once went on tv to tell us his daughter Angelina Jolie was crazy, & the media treated it as fact. It must suck hard when the world thinks you're nuts bc your totally batshit dad said so. pic.twitter.com/otwdrlMi0i — 📚Tibby♀️ (@tibby17) November 28, 2020

Every time Jon Voight turns up to say something embarrassing and fascistic, it reminds everyone of why his daughter, Angelina Jolie, is estranged from him and has dedicated herself to humanitarian causes for women and children. — Victoria Brownworth (@VABVOX) November 28, 2020

Every time I see Jon Voight I can't help but wonder what miracle allowed him be the father to Angelina Jolie. I wonder if they've done a DNA test. I'm not buying it. pic.twitter.com/PR6pGJJRNT — Davidp5280 (@davidp5280) November 28, 2020

General rule of thumb: when you want to get a feel for the general chr of a celeb behind their public persona, look at what their children think of them & how they talk about them. There's a reason why Zelda Williams talks lovingly about her dad &

why Angelina Jolie does not. https://t.co/I83pBz20XM — Lisette Baxter (@LisetteBaxter) November 28, 2020

Angelina Jolie and Jon Voight are trending right next to each other. I think that's the closest they've been in years. — Alexander McKinley, QBE 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@Ajohms1956) November 28, 2020

Oh Jon Voight is trending again, so Angelina is probably like: pic.twitter.com/SZjcPzA7Vk — Lish but make it festive 🎄 | 🇨🇦🇬🇾🇹🇹 (@indocaribma) November 28, 2020