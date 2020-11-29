Ryan Reynolds Responds To Petition Calling For A Vancouver Street To Be Named After Him

Will Vancouverites one day take a stroll down Ryan Reynolds Avenue?

That’s the goal of a new petition launched by a Vancouver radio station, urging Mayor Kennedy Stewart to name a street after the Vancouver-born “Deadpool” star.

The petition, launched by Vancouver’s “The Kevin and Sonia Show with Tara Jean” on 104.9 KiSS radio declares that “Vancouver’s favourite son… deserves to have a street named after him (or at least a lane). It’s time.”

RELATED: Ryan Reynolds And Blake Lively Donate $500,000 To Support Homeless And Trafficked Youth In Canada

In addition to his celebrity status, the petition also points to Reynolds’ and wife Blake Lively’s recent humanitarian efforts, which have included donating $500,000 to Covenant House in Toronto and Vancouver, their $200,000 donation to the Indigenous Women’s Leadership Fund and his recent gift of parkas and winter boots to 300 schoolchildren in Nunavut.

“Ryan Reynolds has proudly helped elevate the positive profile of his hometown to a worldwide audience (I mean, his online handle is @VancityReynolds!) and we feel for all he’s done for the community, he’s entirely deserving of a street named after him,” the petition adds, along with a postscript.

RELATED: Ryan Reynolds Sends Parkas To Nunavut School In Need Of Winter Wear

“PS: We recognize the City of Vancouver *generally* only names streets after people who have passed, but there have been exceptions,” the petition concludes. “PLUS technically Ryan Reynolds is Dead(pool). We think we have a solid case here.”

Hey #Vancouver would you support naming a local street after @VancityReynolds ? There's a petition running now suggesting exactly that. — David Zura (@DavidZuraCityTV) November 26, 2020

“I’m excited because I think change is about to happen on the streets of Vancouver because we are launching a petition to rename one of the streets in Vancouver after one of its favourite sons. We’re talking about Ryan Reynolds,” the show’s Kevin Lim said on the air, reported News 1130.

“He has proven that he is deserving of our love, and what he’s done for the community is incredible,” he added.

Reynolds shared a hilarious response to the petition, insisting he’ll take a “hard pass” on seeing his name on a street sign.

“If traffic sucks everyone will say, ‘Ryan Reynolds is a mess’ or ‘Ryan Reynolds is really backed up.’ My brothers would enjoy this too much,” he wrote on Twitter.