Kate Middleton Talks ‘Toddler Tantrums’ & More In Social Media Q&A

Kate Middleton is taking questions

Following the results of her “5 Big Questions on the Under Fives” survey about early childhood development, the Duchess of Cambridge held a brief Q&A about the project.

“I just want to say a huge thank you to everyone who sent in their questions. There are a huge number here with loads of wonderful emojis attached to them,” she said in a video of the Q&A.

“I think people assume that because I am a parent, that’s why I’ve taken an interest in the early years,” she continued. “I think this really is bigger than that. This isn’t just about happy, healthy children. This is about the society I hope we could and can become.”

As she explained, the troubles that people experience as adults can often “stem right back from early childhood experience.”

She was joined by a group of experts to help answer questions, one of which asked advice on how to manage “toddler tantrums.”

“Yes, that’s a hard one. I’d also like to ask the experts myself!” said said the mother of three.

Asked what “best part” of working on the project had been, she replied, “When we launched the survey and I got to meet loads of amazing families. Hearing firsthand what they were going through, what their experiences of parenthood was really like.”

She was also asked if she had any new projects coming up next year, she said she had “lots” of things on the horizon.

As for the project, she added, “This is just the start of the conversation so thank you so much for being part of this.”