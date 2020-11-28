Cardi B Reveals Why She Didn’t Submit ‘WAP’ For Grammy Consideration

Cardi B attracted a lot of attention with “WAP”, her decidedly NSFW collab with Megan Thee Stallion and Nicki Minaj.

While some may be surprised that the high-profile single didn’t receive any Grammy nominations, she took to Instagram Live to reveal the reason: she didn’t submit it for consideration by the Recording Academy.

“Stop playing with me. As I said, I’ve never pressed for a Grammy, but y’all are not gonna take away something that I know that I worked my a** off that I deserve. If I was pressed for a Grammy I would have submitted ‘WAP’ for this year and I didn’t submit. I didn’t want to be submitted to award shows until I put out my album because I think my album is so good and it just means something and I worked on it a lot.” she explained.

“I’ve been working on it for almost two years,” she said of her upcoming album. “Some songs are just so emotional to me because I did them during quarantine. I’m not pressed for anything, but you’re not gonna keep doing this s**t constantly, constantly because y’all are upset. Y’all cannot take my success.”