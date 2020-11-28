Kelly Clarkson And Tori Kelly Struggle To Remember The Lyrics To Christmas Songs

“The Kelly Clarkson” show shared a sneak peek at an upcoming episode featuring guest Tori Kelly.

In the clip, she and host Kelly Clarkson competed in a holiday-themed contest to test their knowledge of beloved Christmas songs, with actor-comedian Deon Cole serving as quizmaster.

First up: “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing”. Kelly went first, nailing the first verse, with Clarkson shakily but successfully singing the correct lyrics to the second verse.

Kelly then launched into the third verse, singing the first few words and then blurting out, “Shoot! I don’t know it. Dang it!”

“I gotta be honest with you,” admitted Clarkson of her own performance. “That was legit robotic! It was coming out of me and I have no idea what I’m saying.”

“The next song is… these are really white songs,” joked Cole before reading the next song title: “O Christmas Tree”.

Clarkson started off, singing “O Christmas tree, O Christmas tree…” and then collapsing into laughter when she was unable to remember what came next.

With the score tied at 1-1, viewers will find out who wins in the next edition of “The Kelly Clarkson Show”.