Tristan Thompson Is ‘Truly Living The American Dream’ As He Becomes A U.S. Citizen

Tristan Thompson has a lot to celebrate in recent weeks.

Fresh off signing a two-year deal with the Boston Celtics, Thompson has become an American citizen.

Born in Toronto, the NBA player moved to the U.S. in 2009 on a student visa, but swore his oath on Tuesday.

In a statement to the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, Thompson said, “I came to the U.S. on a student visa and have always had big dreams. I’m now truly living the American dream.”

“I came to the US on a student visa and have always had big dreams. I’m now truly living the American dream.” Congrats on reaching your goals @RealTristan13! Best of luck with the @NBA #Celtics as a #NewUSCitizen! pic.twitter.com/kr9drxTco7 — USCIS Media – Western Region (@USCISMediaWest) November 24, 2020

Thompson is currently living with partner Khloé Kardashian and their daughter, True, 2.

Only days before becoming an American, Thompson signed a $24.8 million CAD Boston Celtics deal which was celebrated by both Kim and Rob Kardashian.

“Congrats @realtristan13 Boston Here We Come,” Kim wrote on her Instagram stories.