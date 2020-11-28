Tristan Thompson Is ‘Truly Living The American Dream’ As He Becomes A U.S. Citizen

By Jamie Samhan.

Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images
Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Tristan Thompson has a lot to celebrate in recent weeks.

Fresh off signing a two-year deal with the Boston Celtics, Thompson has become an American citizen.

Born in Toronto, the NBA player moved to the U.S. in 2009 on a student visa, but swore his oath on Tuesday.

RELATED: Khloe Kardashian Admits She Feels ‘Pressure’ To Take Tristan Thompson Back In ‘KUWTK’ Season Finale Preview

In a statement to the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, Thompson said, “I came to the U.S. on a student visa and have always had big dreams. I’m now truly living the American dream.”

Thompson is currently living with partner Khloé Kardashian and their daughter, True, 2.

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Says ‘Boston Here We Come’ After Tristan Thompson Signs Celtics Deal

Only days before becoming an American, Thompson signed a $24.8 million CAD Boston Celtics deal which was celebrated by both Kim and Rob Kardashian.

“Congrats @realtristan13 Boston Here We Come,” Kim wrote on her Instagram stories.

Click to View Gallery

Celebs Share Aww-worthy Photos
Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP