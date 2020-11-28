Zendaya Opens Up About How Edgy ‘Euphoria’ Role Helped Her Shed Disney Channel Past

Zendaya made history at the 2020 Emmy Awards when she won the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her role in HBOs “Euphoria”, becoming the youngest actress to ever win that category.

However, it wasn’t that long ago she was more associated for such wholesome Disney Channel shows as “Shake It Up” and “K.C. Undercover”.

In a new interview with Brisbane’s Courier Mail, the 24-year-old actress discussed how “Euphoria” has allowed her to transition from those type of roles to more adult fare.

“I was in a bit of a weird place because I’d kind of finished the ‘old phase’ of my career and I kind of had this big chunk of time with nothing to do and I was quite stressed about it,” she said.

“I feel like if I’m not working then everything is going to disappear. So that empty time and also not wanting to do something for the sake of doing it… I was reading a lot of scripts and just nothing felt right,” she continued.

It was during this period that she received a few pages written by “Euphoria” creator Sam Levinson, describing the show’s teenage protagonist, recovering addict Rue Bennett.

“Euphoria was one of the first things that I read and was in it and feeling it the whole way through,” she said, “and I was conscious and aware and I fell in love.”

While two “bridge” episodes of “Euphoria” are coming soon — the first one arrives on Dec. 6 — she admitted she’s looking forward to returning to the role when production begins on the second season.

“I”m so grateful for the show and I can’t wait to go back,” she said.