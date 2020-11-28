Kevin Hart Addresses Clubhouse Comments, ‘Stop With The False Narrative’

Kevin Hart is addressing his comments made on the audio social media platform, Clubhouse.

Hart responded to people on the new platform for calling him out over his comments in Netflix special “Zero F**ks Given” about his daughter.

“A week goes by, ‘Dad, I don’t like Rob no more.’ I like this boy named Tim,” the comedian says in the show. “Instantly, in my mind, I said, ‘My daughter a hoe. This is hoe s**t. This is hoe s**t. Hoe activity right in front of my face.'”

Hart tried to explain himself to his critics but only dug a deeper hole by referring to Hannibal Buress’ show where he called Bill Cosby a rapist, however, Hart said this brought Cosby “down.” He also made comments about R. Kelly. Many took this as defending alleged sexual predators.

Hart then turned to Instagram to address the Clubhouse comments, saying that he isn’t calling his “daughter a hoe.”